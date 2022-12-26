"White is nice, green is mean": How to stay safe in Australian beaches

We often hear people say, "Be careful of the rip".





But what is a rip?





Rip is a natural phenomenon, a narrow water channel near breaking waves, where the current flows away from the shoreline.





This current can be fast and powerful, so if you are unaware of the characteristics of the waves, it can be hazardous, in some cases, fatal.





According to Surf Lifesaving Australia , rip currents are a common feature of Australian beaches, with an estimated 17,000 rips occurring on any given day and 21 drowning death each year due to the rip.





Akari Sakauchi is a lifesaver based in Manly, New South Wales.





" What makes the rip so dangerous is that it can often appear calm and safe to someone unfamiliar with the wave's characteristics", she tells SBS Japanese.



Akari Sakauchi (2nd from left) became a lifesaver after she turned 40. Credit: Akari Sakauchi Because there are fewer white breaking waves, the water can appear deep green and calm on the surface.





However, once caught in a rip, the fast flowing current can take you offshore, Ms Sakauchi explains.





"The first thing is to stay calm and don't panic".





"Think about the characteristic of the rip. It will not take you far away. It will eventually come to a stop. It will not drag you down."



Bondi Beach, Sydney Credit: Yumi Oba "And remember that your body is designed to float."





Raise your hand and seek help. You may be rescued, or if there is no help nearby, float with the current until it comes to a halt.





Never swim against the rip Akari Sakauchi - lifesaver

Once the rip comes to a stop, you may wait for help, or you can "escape" by using the breaking waves to return to shore. Remember to swim parallel to the shore if you are swimming towards breaking waves.





READ MORE Lifesaver puts his own questions and experience to test: The need to review beach signs

Rips are only "dangerous" if you do not have the knowledge, and panic, because you have no idea what is happening to you. Akari Sakauchi - lifesaver

"Many experienced surfers use the rip to go offshore. So if you understand the rip well, you can use it to your advantage and enjoy it. But if you are not a competent swimmer, stay away."





If you see someone caught in a rip, do not jump in immediately to rescue, as this action can also be fatal.





"I do not recommend anyone going to rescue if you do not have a flotation device or are not a competent swimmer. Please go and seek help."





"Even if this is your child [caught up in a rip], I will go and seek help."



Akari, who is now 42 years old, took the bronze medallion lifesaving course when she was 40.





"My daughter joined the nippers, and I fell in love with the inclusive environment of the club."





The bronze medallion is recognized as the minimum standard for a qualified lifesaver, and the club encourages as many people to become certified.





"They want to spread the correct knowledge and protect the beach together."





"From children to experts, we are one community, one club."



Credit: Akari Sakauchi "It is often the competent or confident swimmers who may go into the water intoxicated or unwell, so they cannot correctly read the waves. They may also be overly confident," says Ms Sakauchi.





"Carelessness can be fatal"





Ms Sakauchi says, when trying to spot a rip current, remember "white is nice, green is mean".





"Know your beach, drink plenty of water, protect yourself from the sun, and enjoy the beach this Summer."



LISTEN TO "White is nice, green is mean": How to stay safe in Australian beaches 11:55 Play

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm

You can listen to our past stories from our podcast