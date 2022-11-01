Australia's beach safety signs are only written in English. Could writing them in other languages save lives?

Highlights Beach safety signs are designed to send clear messages and warnings, but for many swimmers, things aren't so clear.

A researcher is calling for signs to be written in language to improve messaging for swimmers.

Almost half of Australian and overseas-born beachgoers either misunderstand or do not read basic beach safety warnings, according to a study by a researcher at the University of Adelaide.





Masaki Shibata, a former lifesaver and lecturer in Japanese Studies, conducted a study into how current safety signage on beaches is interpreted by both Australian and overseas-born beachgoers, with the goal of preventing future drownings.





According to his research, approximately 50 per cent of overseas-born beachgoers and 40 per cent of those born in Australia rarely or never read beach safety signage at beaches they are not familiar with.





“While (beach flags) represent ‘always swim between the flags’, more than 30 per cent of the overseas visitors and residents believe they mean only good swimmers should be between the flags,” Mr Shibata said.





“Another common flag instruction is 'no flags equal no swim’ ... almost 50 percent of Australian and overseas-born beachgoers interpret this as meaning you cannot swim, but you can go into the water playing, and walking, and standing, but the actual meaning is that you shouldn't go in (at all)."



Mr Shibata says signs need to be improved by including messages in the languages of the people who are at most risk of coastal drowning





According to the National Coastal Safety Report 2022, 939 coastal drowning fatalities were recorded from 2012-2022.





Almost half of these were overseas-born beachgoers.



Mr Shibata says he became aware of the confusion around languages while undertaking a lifesaving course in Sydney.





"When the trainer was using the language, all the language is very common in Australia, but I'm not from Australia, I'm from Japan," he said.





"I didn't get it, and I'm doing a PhD in linguistics, so I thought something is going on with the language that lifesavers and beach patrols use."





Mr Shibata also found almost half of the overseas-born beachgoers had no understanding of some beach safety terms such as high surf, shore dump, or bluebottle.





He also recommends photos, not just symbols, of dangers such as jellyfish to improve messaging for non-English speakers, clear explanations of hazards, and clearer colour.



