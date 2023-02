READ MORE Fixed or variable: Choosing the right home loan

Now sitting at 3.35 per cent, the cash rate is the highest it's been since 2012, raising fears that mortgage repayments may become unaffordable for many Australians.





Mortage holder, Queny Wong is attempting to sell now after her fixed rate loan switched over to a much higher variable rate that she can't afford.



