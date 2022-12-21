SBS Japanese

What I witnessed through play script of SHINSAI Hiroyuki Kuramochi

Hiroyuki Kuramochi

Hiroyuki Kuramochi, Japan Playwrights Association, Manager of Tohoku branch

Published 21 December 2022 at 3:12pm
Presented by Kazuyo Kitada
After Great East Japan earthquake, many play scripts about the disaster were collected. Hiroyuki told us what he witnessed through these play.

Hiroyuki Kuramochi is Japan Playwrights Association Tohoku branch manager, playwright, stage director and actor based in Iwate prefecture.

After Great East Japan earthquake, there was charity event "SHINSAI:Theaters for Japan" in the United States to support for theatre people in Tohoku area.

The donation was sent to Japan Playwrights Association and the tohoku branch.
Sinsai Engeki Renraku centre (Plays of Great East Japan earthquake communication centre) were established using the fund.

Sinsai Engeki Renraku centre collected and share play scripts related to the disaster.

Kuramochi also share his play script in the website.
Some playwrights traced their experience of the disaster and record it.
said Kuramochi.

The trauma of the disaster was eased by writing the play, I think (Kuramochi)

