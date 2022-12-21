What I witnessed through play script of SHINSAI Hiroyuki Kuramochi

Available in other languages

Hiroyuki Kuramochi is Japan Playwrights Association Tohoku branch manager, playwright, stage director and actor based in Iwate prefecture.





After Great East Japan earthquake, there was charity event "SHINSAI:Theaters for Japan" in the United States to support for theatre people in Tohoku area.





The donation was sent to Japan Playwrights Association and the tohoku branch.



Sinsai Engeki Renraku centre (Plays of Great East Japan earthquake communication centre) were established using the fund.







Sinsai Engeki Renraku centre collected and share play scripts related to the disaster.





Kuramochi also share his play script in the website.



Some playwrights traced their experience of the disaster and record it.



said Kuramochi.





The trauma of the disaster was eased by writing the play, I think (Kuramochi)





