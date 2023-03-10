Save Fukushima's local craft and keep the community together, 12 years after Great East Japan Earthquake

Takeshi Matsunaga, Gatch inc. CEO / Matsunaga-klin 4th generation Credit: Gatch inc. Obori-soma ware is a traditional pottery in Fukushima and can be dated back to the Edo era (1603-1868). It used to be produced exclusively in Namie town which is 4-30 kilometres away from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.





Takeshi Matsunaga was born as the fourth generation in one of the potter families in Namie. He started his own business when he was a uni student and was not going to take over the family business until the disaster occurred.





Mr Matsunaga did not want to lose the cultural identity of his hometown as its residents were scattering across Japan.





Three years after the earthquake, stil not being able to return to Namie, the Matsunagas started building a makeshift workshop outside Namie. The workshop was renovated and re-opened in 2021.



The interior of the newly renovated Matsunaga family's Obori-Soma ware craft centre in Fukushima. Credit: Takeshi Matsunaga Having achieved success outside Namie, now Mt Matsunaga faces another issue to tackle. What should the potters do with their hometown Namie once they are allowed to return?





In the audio, Mr Matsunaga tells us his 12-year journey of recovery and his future vision of Obori-soma ware.



Download the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.