So 2022 nudged the inflation genie out of the bottle - what's next?

Close-Up Of Genie Coming Out Of Bottle

Credit: Violetta Haas / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Published 29 December 2022 at 3:12pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Armed with billions of dollars in savings built up during the pandemic,consumers went on a spending splurge in 2022 as restrictions were lifted around the world, and international borders reopened.

But supply couldn’t keep up with demand, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped to nudge the inflation genie out of the bottle.

For much of 2021, experts were already discussing whether inflationary pressures, which had started to build, were temporary or more permanent, as the global economy reopened following years of restrictions.

What they didn’t count on as the new year began, was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
SBS日本語放送インタビュー 2022年総集編

時事で振り返る2022年

Slow Japanese

