Yiribana gallery, Yayoi Kusama and Kimsooja （Sydney Modern Project 2）

Yayoi Kusama Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos 2022

Yayoi Kusama Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos 2022 at the Art Gallery of NSW. Credit: © Yayoi Kusama, photo © Brett Boardman

Published 4 January 2023 at 6:06pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Available in other languages

Let's ask four Japanese AGNSW volunteer guides about the Sydney Modern Project. This is the second interview of five.

In the audio, Midori Furze, one of the Japanese volunteer guides at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, talks about the Yiribana gallery and artworks by Kusama Kazuyo (Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos) and Kimsooja (Archive of mind).

Ms Furze picked two artworks exhibited at the Yiribana gallery - Death Zephyr and Unwritten #9.

Why did she pick these two artworks? What does Yiribana mean? Let's have a listen.
Kimsooja Archive of mind 2017
Kimsooja Archive of mind 2017 Credit: © Kimsooja, photo © Brett Hemmings
Let's have a look at our new space at AGNSW（Sydney Modern Project 1）

Midori Furze

Ms Furze joined AGNSW as a volunteer guide in 2018, when the gallery was preparing for its special exhibition
Japan supernatural
(2019-2020). Shortly after, the gallery's free Japanese guide tours had to pause due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Japanese guide tours
will be back this January. Ms Furze, a contemporary artist herself, and her colleagues are busy preparing for their tours.
Midori Furze
Midori Furze, one of the Japanese volunteer guides at the Art Gallery of NSW, and the tour participants. Credit: Midori Furze

