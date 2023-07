근무 중 숨진 서호주주 경찰관 장례식 엄숙히 치러져

A hearse carries the casket of Constable Anthony Woods passing an 1km-long honour guard formed following his funeral service at Optus Stadium in Perth, Thursday, July 06, 2023. A West Australian police officer killed on duty has been remembered as a "great protector" who died doing what he loved. Constable Anthony Woods, 28, was run over in June by a man allegedly attempting to avoid arrest. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE