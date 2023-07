SBS 한국어 저녁 뉴스: 2023년 7월17일 월요일

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, third from left, looks around a flood damaged area in Yecheon, South Korea, Monday, July 17, 2023. Heavy downpours lashed South Korea a ninth day on Monday as rescue workers struggled to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year. (Jin Sung-chul/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Jin Sung-chul/AP