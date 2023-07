SBS 한국어 저녁 뉴스: 2023년 7월 5일 수요일

The head of the U.N. nuclear agency is in Japan to meet with government leaders Tuesday and to see final preparations for the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, on a visit Japan hopes will give credibility to the contentious plan. The letters read, "The treated radioactive water from the Fukushima." (AAP Image/ AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Source: AP / Ahn Young-joon/AP