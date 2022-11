NSW•VIC, 비 폭탄 재현…약 200여 지역에 홍수 주의보 발표

Wendy and Kim Muffet kayak up their driveway with Pete the kelpie in Forbes, NSW, Friday, October 14, 2022. Wendy and Kim Muffet, who run Girragirra Retreat just west of Forbes, expect to be cut off by floodwater from the Lachlan River for up to three weeks. The town recorded 22.6mm of rain on overnight, but NSW will get a reprieve by the weekend as a cold front heads away from the east coast but the limited rainfall will add strain to already swollen rivers. (AAP Image/Stuart Walmsley) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STUART WALMSLEY/AAPIMAGE