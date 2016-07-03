SBS Kurdish

165 years of cross-border rivalry

Announcing Victoria’s separation from New South Wales

Announcing Victoria's separation from New South Wales

Published 3 July 2016 at 4:08pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 11:31am
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

This July Victoria is celebrating the 165th anniversary of its own "Brexit" - the day it won independence from the British colony of New South Wales. To mark the occasion, a new exhibition of rare historical artwork and records has gone on display, to mark the official birth of the enduring Melbourne-Sydney rivalry.

