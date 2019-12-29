SBS Kurdish

2019 – A year of ups and downs in health

A New Zealand health official prepares a measles vaccination at a clinic in Apia, Samoa

A New Zealand health official prepares a measles vaccination at a clinic in Apia, Samoa Source: AAP

Published 29 December 2019 at 3:02pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Doctors found people weren't willing to take their advice this year, despite the lives claimed by the measles epidemic, the spread of polio and the availability of new vaccines for another Ebola outbreak in Africa. This report looks back at a year that's been both challenging and forward-looking for the health of humanity.

