SBS Kurdish

3D printing offers hope for bone cancer patients

SBS Kurdish

Bonce cancer and 3D printing technology

(R to L) Bone with tumour; current implant; new 3D printed, bespoke implant Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 12:26pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Quality of life for bone cancer patients is set to improve thanks to 3D printing technology developed by Australian researchers. Rather than face lengthy waits for a prosthetic, surgeons soon hope to operate using a tailor-made implant, that can be created within minutes.

Published 4 November 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 12:26pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News