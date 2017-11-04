3D printing offers hope for bone cancer patients

(R to L) Bone with tumour; current implant; new 3D printed, bespoke implant Source: SBS
Published 4 November 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 12:26pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Quality of life for bone cancer patients is set to improve thanks to 3D printing technology developed by Australian researchers. Rather than face lengthy waits for a prosthetic, surgeons soon hope to operate using a tailor-made implant, that can be created within minutes.
