60 asylum-seekers feared dead in Lake Van

Lake Wan/Van Source: Creative Commons
Published 3 July 2020 at 7:41pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 7:52pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this report from Diyarbakir Hatice Kamer reports on social media restrictions by the Turkish government, the worsening of COVID-19 situation in Turkey and the Kurdish region as well as the death of at least 60 asylum seekers when their boat was capsized in Lake Van, and more...
Published 3 July 2020 at 7:41pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 7:52pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share