SBS Kurdish

60 asylum-seekers feared dead in Lake Van

SBS Kurdish

Lake Wan/Van

Lake Wan/Van Source: Creative Commons

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 July 2020 at 7:41pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 7:52pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this report from Diyarbakir Hatice Kamer reports on social media restrictions by the Turkish government, the worsening of COVID-19 situation in Turkey and the Kurdish region as well as the death of at least 60 asylum seekers when their boat was capsized in Lake Van, and more...

Published 3 July 2020 at 7:41pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 7:52pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News