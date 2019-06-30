SBS Kurdish

94 years after Sheikh Said's execution, Turkish authorities refuse to reveal his resting place

Qasim Firatoglu, grandson of Sheik Said

Qasim Firatoglu, grandson of Sheik Said-still struggling to find out the rest place of his grandfather, where the Turkish authorities refuse to reveal. Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 30 June 2019
By Hatice Kamer
In a special report from Diyarbakir, Hatice Kamer covers the 94th remembrance of the execution of Sheik Said, and 47 of his comrades. Sheikh Said's grandson Qasim Firatoglu, says they're still denied access to the Kurdish leader's resting place by Turkish authorities, despite their continuous efforts.

