SBS Kurdish

A candle light vigil for Halabja victims in Sydney

SBS Kurdish

Candle light vigil for Halabja

Candle light vigil for Halabja Source: SBS Kurdish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2016 at 7:58pm, updated 14 April 2016 at 4:14pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On the 28th anniversary of the chemical bombardment of the Kurdish town of Halabja by the former Iraqi regime, the Sydney Kurdish Youth Society held a candle light vigil to remember the victims of the gas attacks as well as the ethnic cleansing genocide known as the Anfal Campaign.

Published 18 March 2016 at 7:58pm, updated 14 April 2016 at 4:14pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News