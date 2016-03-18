A candle light vigil for Halabja victims in Sydney

Candle light vigil for Halabja Source: SBS Kurdish
By Roza Germian
On the 28th anniversary of the chemical bombardment of the Kurdish town of Halabja by the former Iraqi regime, the Sydney Kurdish Youth Society held a candle light vigil to remember the victims of the gas attacks as well as the ethnic cleansing genocide known as the Anfal Campaign.
