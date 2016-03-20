A gift for Kobani

Sculptor Zirak Mira Source: Zirak Mira
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
I spoke to sculptor Zirak Mira, from Slemani about his latest piece of art which is a sculpture to value the role of the Syrian Kurdish female fighters in the war against terrorism. The statue was created in Slemani, Kurdistan Region and taken to Kobani. It is ten meters high. The statue was presented to Kobani on 15/03/2016.
