SBS Kurdish

A gift for Kobani

SBS Kurdish

Sculptor Zirak Mira

Sculptor Zirak Mira Source: Zirak Mira

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2016 at 3:58pm, updated 20 March 2016 at 4:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

I spoke to sculptor Zirak Mira, from Slemani about his latest piece of art which is a sculpture to value the role of the Syrian Kurdish female fighters in the war against terrorism. The statue was created in Slemani, Kurdistan Region and taken to Kobani. It is ten meters high. The statue was presented to Kobani on 15/03/2016.

Published 20 March 2016 at 3:58pm, updated 20 March 2016 at 4:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News