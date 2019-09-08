SBS Kurdish

A kickstart to the bushfire season and worse is likely, experts warn

Fire fighter fighting a fire near Deepwater in Queensland

Fire fighter fighting a fire near Deepwater in Queensland Source: SBS News

Published 8 September 2019 at 3:38pm, updated 8 September 2019 at 3:43pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Large areas of northern New South Wales and southern Queensland have been placed under a total fire ban with hot and windy conditions. As the arrival of Spring heralds a new bushfire season, the protracted drought throughout eastern Australia has increased the likelihood of catastrophic bushfires.

