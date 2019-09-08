A kickstart to the bushfire season and worse is likely, experts warn

Fire fighter fighting a fire near Deepwater in Queensland Source: SBS News
Large areas of northern New South Wales and southern Queensland have been placed under a total fire ban with hot and windy conditions. As the arrival of Spring heralds a new bushfire season, the protracted drought throughout eastern Australia has increased the likelihood of catastrophic bushfires.
