A Kurdish refugee and a Brisbane musician form friendship worlds apart

Harry Phillips

Published 16 February 2020 at 2:57pm
By Roza Germian
Harry Phillips is a Brisbane based musician, whose compassion for refugees and love of music resulted in an uncommon friendship online with a Kurdish musician Kazem Kazemi, who has been detained on Manus Island for six years. Now, Harry pays regular visits to Kazemi who is still detained in a Brisbane motel by the Australian government.

