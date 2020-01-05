The measles virus, paramyxoviridae, from the Morbillivirus family Source: Getty Images
Published 5 January 2020 at 3:09pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A measles alert has been issued for Sydney after a young man contracted the highly-contagious disease. Sydney Local Health says the case should act as a reminder for everyone to check that they are protected against measles.
