The world premiere of No Friend but the Mountains: A Symphonic Song Cycle will be in Melbourne at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 21 March as part of Arts Centre Melbourne’s Live at the Bowl summer series.
A Symphony to interpert Behrouz Boochani's 'No Friends but the Mountain: writing from Manus prison'
36 year-old Kurdish-Iranian born journalist Behrouz Boochani. Source: AAP
Published 19 February 2021 at 7:39pm, updated 25 February 2021 at 12:35pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Kurdish author, journalist, asylum seeker and now refugee advocate, Behrouz Boochani is currently involved with the production of No Friend but the Mountains: A Symphonic Song Cycle, based on his award-winning book. The song cycle is a new work by Australian composer, Sydney-based Luke Styles, Arts Centre Melbourne and the Wheeler Centre are also event partners. In this Interview we ask Mr Boochani about the symphonic production, and what the audience can expect from this performance.
Published 19 February 2021 at 7:39pm, updated 25 February 2021 at 12:35pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share