Aboriginal students put their teaching skills to the test

NAIDOC 2019

Andrew Sampson (left) and Zayden Lett Source: SBS

Published 7 July 2019 at 3:08pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Schools across the country are highlighting Aboriginal history as part of NAIDOC week celebrations. At one New South Wales school, Aboriginal students put their teaching skills to the test - passing on their knowledge of Indigenous culture to their peers.

