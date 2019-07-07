Andrew Sampson (left) and Zayden Lett Source: SBS
Published 7 July 2019 at 3:08pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Schools across the country are highlighting Aboriginal history as part of NAIDOC week celebrations. At one New South Wales school, Aboriginal students put their teaching skills to the test - passing on their knowledge of Indigenous culture to their peers.
