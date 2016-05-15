ABS seeks bilingual and multilingual Census field officers

crowd of people Source: AAP
Published 15 May 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 4:34pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) expects more than half of the people surveyed in this year's census will be born overseas or have migrant parents.For many, completing the national population survey can be challenging.So the Bureau is advertising to recruit field officers who can speak languages other than English.
