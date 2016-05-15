SBS Kurdish

ABS seeks bilingual and multilingual Census field officers

SBS Kurdish

crowd of people

crowd of people Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 May 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 4:34pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) expects more than half of the people surveyed in this year's census will be born overseas or have migrant parents.For many, completing the national population survey can be challenging.So the Bureau is advertising to recruit field officers who can speak languages other than English.

Published 15 May 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 4:34pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News