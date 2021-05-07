Accessing free English tuition in Australia

Source: Getty Images
Published 7 May 2021 at 7:34pm, updated 11 May 2021 at 2:08pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Life in Australia can be challenging for those who cannot speak or understand English. The Australian Government-funded Adult Migrant English Program or AMEP is available to eligible migrants and refugees who hold a permanent visa or an eligible temporary visa.
Published 7 May 2021 at 7:34pm, updated 11 May 2021 at 2:08pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share