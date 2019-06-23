SBS Kurdish

Addressing domestic violence in cultural communities

SBS Kurdish

Manal Shehab delivering presentation on domestic violence (SBS)

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 June 2019 at 2:53pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Women from various cultural communities are being trained to teach others about domestic violence, after new research found the majority of some groups didn't realise it was a crime. The White Ribbon initiative will roll out nationally as fears grow about the number of domestic violence victims who are not speaking out

Published 23 June 2019 at 2:53pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News