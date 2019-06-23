Addressing domestic violence in cultural communities

Source: SBS
Published 23 June 2019 at 2:53pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Women from various cultural communities are being trained to teach others about domestic violence, after new research found the majority of some groups didn't realise it was a crime. The White Ribbon initiative will roll out nationally as fears grow about the number of domestic violence victims who are not speaking out
