Adelaide Kurdish Newroz Festival- a year in the making

Jino Kardo Source: Supplied
Published 17 March 2017 at 8:13pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 8:15pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
We speak to event manager of Adelaide Kurdish Newroz Festival, Jino Kardo- regarding the activities planned for this year's Adelaide Kurdish Newroz Festival. This will be the 5th annual festival, which is organised by Adelaide Kurdish Youth Society, and they expected to be bigger and better.
