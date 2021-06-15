SBS Kurdish

Adopting a child from overseas

Man holding adopted daughter in kitchen

Australia currently has active adoption arrangements with 13 countries. Source: Getty Images/ 10'000 Hours

Published 15 June 2021 at 6:13pm, updated 19 June 2021 at 5:47pm
Many Australians want to adopt children from other countries who otherwise don’t have an opportunity to be part of a family. Australia has adoption agreements with several countries, but the process of adopting a child from overseas is lengthy and requires a strong commitment.

