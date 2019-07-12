After difficult times comes happiness

Khorshid Sarokhan and family Source: Supplied
Published 12 July 2019 at 7:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As a result of the Syrian civil war many citizens have fled and became refugees in other countries. The war in Syria has a big impact on people. Mr. Khorshid Sarokhan and his family are one of those who have fled their city of Qamishli in Syria and were living in a refugee camp in Kurdistan Region for five years before being accepted by Australia. Mr Sarohkan and his family arrived in Newcastle in August 2018. Since his arrival in Australia, Mr Sarokhan and his wife attend English classes while the children attend school and enjoy being at school.
Published 12 July 2019 at 7:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share