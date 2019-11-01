Aged Care Commission interim report highlights neglect, calls for immediate change

Royal Commissioners Richard Tracey and Lynelle Briggs Source: AAP
Published 1 November 2019 at 7:07pm, updated 1 November 2019 at 7:11pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Royal Commission into Aged Care has released its interim report, titled 'Neglect'. It reveals cases of neglect and failure to meet the needs of older Australians.
