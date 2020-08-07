Aged care in the time of coronavirus - what should you consider?

SBS Kurdish

Nurse and elderly couple Source: Getty

Published 7 August 2020 at 6:51pm, updated 7 August 2020 at 8:12pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Victoria’s embattled aged care sector is grappling with widespread infections resulting in over 100 deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic. There are lessons for desperate families when considering residential aged care for your loved ones during these trying times.

