Ageist attitudes harm society at large

An older car mechanic working on a vintage car Source: AAP
Published 16 June 2019 at 2:58pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Economists and policy experts are calling for a nationwide effort to combat the issue of ageism, which they claim is stripping older Australians of their rights. Whether in the workforce, healthcare or day-to-day conversations, industry representatives say policies need to be put in place to protect people from age discrimination.
