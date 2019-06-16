SBS Kurdish

Ageist attitudes harm society at large

Published 16 June 2019 at 2:58pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Economists and policy experts are calling for a nationwide effort to combat the issue of ageism, which they claim is stripping older Australians of their rights. Whether in the workforce, healthcare or day-to-day conversations, industry representatives say policies need to be put in place to protect people from age discrimination.

