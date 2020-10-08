Al-Hawl and Roj refugee camps, in what way are they different?

Sheikhmous Ahmad

Source: His Facebook page

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

An exclusive interview on the situation of Al-Hawl and Roj refugee camps with Sheikhmous Ahmed, the head of the Bureau of Refugee and Migrant Affairs in North-eastern Syria.

Since the fall of ISIS in March 2019, many ISIS fighters have been detained or killed, including 10,000 families of foreign IS fighters, who have been housed in camps controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Families of foreign IS fighters and IS Yazidi captives are in the largest camps such as Roj and al-Hawl. The situation in the camps especially the ¬Al-Hawl camp is dire. Sheikhmous Ahmad told SBS Kurdish that there are a number of Australians in the camps, as well as orphaned children.
Al-Hawl refugee camp
Source: Supplied by Sheikhmous Ahmad
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Three-way split image. On the left are people holding placards reading Vote Yes!, in the centre is a hand holding a voting form above a ballot box and on the right are people holding placards reading Vote No.

Yes or No, community members share their thoughts

Shemal Mamzade Bokani

Iran's reaction to Jina Amini's anniversary death

Jina Amini

Kurdish community gathers to mark first anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini’s death

Kurdish women's friendship group.jpg

"This group is formed for the purpose of social and cultural connections"