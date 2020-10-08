Al-Hawl and Roj refugee camps, in what way are they different?

Since the fall of ISIS in March 2019, many ISIS fighters have been detained or killed, including 10,000 families of foreign IS fighters, who have been housed in camps controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Families of foreign IS fighters and IS Yazidi captives are in the largest camps such as Roj and al-Hawl. The situation in the camps especially the ¬Al-Hawl camp is dire. Sheikhmous Ahmad told SBS Kurdish that there are a number of Australians in the camps, as well as orphaned children.

Source: Supplied by Sheikhmous Ahmad