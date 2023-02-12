“Aleppo needs humanitarian aid, we are not getting it from anywhere"

Ashrafi Aleppo syria 1.jpeg

Ashrafia, a suburb in Aleppo impacted by the earthquake Credit: Hadla Tammo

Over the years, the people of Aleppo suffered greatly from the war, while the city was the largest and most cosmopolitan in Syria. But the recent earthquake overcame everything and caused loss of life and much damage to the city. Hadla Tammo is originally from Kobani, but has been living in Aleppo for several years. She told SBS Kurdish that northeastern Syria is not getting any help from anywhere, internally or externally.

"Syrian people ask for lifting of sanctions"