All you need to know about 2021 Australian Census

Published 30 July 2021 at 7:00pm, updated 30 July 2021 at 7:15pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with the Executive Director of Kurdish National Committee of Australia, Mayda Zebari we discuss the information campaign that they have launched regarding the upcoming 2021 census in Australia, which is on the night of 10th of August. We ask Ms Zebari about the importance of filling out the form, the questions that are most important for Australian Kurdish community, privacy concerns, and where people can get help.
If you need more information or need help understanding how to fill in the census form KNC members are offering information and assistance in Kurdish for all community members.