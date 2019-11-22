Amnesty Australia highly concerned for asylum seekers in PNG's Bomana detention centre

Dr Graham Thom (right) with Behrouz Boochani at Auckland airport Source: Twitter
Published 22 November 2019 at 2:35pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 7:29pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Refugee Adviser for Amnesty International Australia Dr Graham Thom, speaks with us regarding the process of getting visitor visa for Kurdish writer and journalist Behrouz Boochani to New Zealand. Dr Thom also highlights Amnesty's concern regarding the status of the remaining asylum seekers that are detained in Bomana detention centre in PNG.
Published 22 November 2019 at 2:35pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 7:29pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share