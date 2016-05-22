Amnesty International Report shows most Australians welcome refugees

Members of Amnesty International Source: AAP
Published 22 May 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 9:34am
By Oliver Jones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A report by the human rights group Amnesty International says most Australians are accepting of refugees.The global survey of 27-thousand people ranked Australia as the fifth-highest country in terms of willingness to take-in refugees, with China coming in at number one.
