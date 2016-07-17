SBS Kurdish

An artist of many talents

Azar Ghobadi

Azar Ghobadi Source: Azar Ghobadi (supplied)

Published 17 July 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 17 July 2016 at 3:57pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

We interviewed Azar Ghobadî about her life as an artist, a writer and being a female singer in Kurdish society. Azar is Kurd from Iran and shes the sister of internationally known director Bahman Ghobadi; shes acquired fluency in 3 different languages: Kurdish, Farsi and English. She continues to convert her singing and song-writing talents and abilities into action by creating and mastering her music within the realms of those native languages, catering to millions of diverse listeners around the globe in three-fold.

