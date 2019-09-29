An educated nation will create intellectual leaders: Dana Zandi

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied (Dana Zandi, author and journalist)
Published 29 September 2019 at 3:11pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Writer, journalist and translator Dana Zandi has been writing since the 1980s. As well as being a writer he is a translator in Spanish, Turkish and Italian. He has worked in various television stations in Kurdistan Region, Iraq as a journalist and translator. Mr Zandi has written a book about the Middle East, Iraq and Kurdistan Region. In his book he focuses on the years 1920 to the year 2003. From a time of the Ottoman Empire collapse to the time capturing Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. In this interview Mr Zandi talks about his book and the aim of writing this book.
Published 29 September 2019 at 3:11pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share