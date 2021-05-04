'Any business can go online, it isn't late to get on social media': Ella Salih

Ella Salih tells SBS Kurdish that even though "experience is paramount for running a business," learning the technical how to through specific short courses can help an individual to learn the most up-to-date tricks of succeeding in a business.
Young Kurdish entrepreneur and marketing specialist, Ella Salih Source: Supplied
Published 4 May 2021 at 6:12pm, updated 4 May 2021 at 7:17pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Ella Salih, a Kurdish entrepreneur and marketing specialist from Sydney, launched her own personal hygiene product in the middle of the pandemic in 2020. One year on, she says she has learnt a great deal about managing a business. Ella is now particularly focused on her area of expertise, which is social media marketing, through her company The Socialette. She believes, in order to grow, businesses must engage with their customers online. (Introduction is in Kurdish, and the interview is in English)
