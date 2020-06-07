SBS Kurdish

Approaching social work in Australia with a Kurdish lens

SBS Kurdish

Soheyla Ahmed

Soheyla Ahmed, Program Manager at Life Without Barriers Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2020 at 4:01pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Soheyla Ahmed is a Program Manager with Life Without Barriers, a community based national organisation with the purpose to change peoples lives for the better. In this interview with Brwa Mohamed, Soheyla talks about her experiences with Children, Youth, and Families; approaching these cases with a Kurdish lens.

Published 7 June 2020 at 4:01pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News