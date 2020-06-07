Approaching social work in Australia with a Kurdish lens

Soheyla Ahmed, Program Manager at Life Without Barriers Source: Supplied
Published 7 June 2020 at 4:01pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Soheyla Ahmed is a Program Manager with Life Without Barriers, a community based national organisation with the purpose to change peoples lives for the better. In this interview with Brwa Mohamed, Soheyla talks about her experiences with Children, Youth, and Families; approaching these cases with a Kurdish lens.
Published 7 June 2020 at 4:01pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share