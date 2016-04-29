SBS Kurdish

April 29 Day of Remembrance for Victims of Chemical Warfare

SBS Kurdish

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons Source: defenseimagery

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 April 2016 at 9:03pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 9:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The 29th of April is Remembrance Day for Victims of Chemical Warfare. We interviewed two members of the Kurdish community regarding this day and the impact it has on their lives due to losing family members in Halabja when it was bombarded by chemical weapons in 1988 by the then Ba'th regime.

Published 29 April 2016 at 9:03pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 9:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News