April 29 Day of Remembrance for Victims of Chemical Warfare

Wikimedia Commons Source: defenseimagery
Published 29 April 2016 at 9:03pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 9:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 29th of April is Remembrance Day for Victims of Chemical Warfare. We interviewed two members of the Kurdish community regarding this day and the impact it has on their lives due to losing family members in Halabja when it was bombarded by chemical weapons in 1988 by the then Ba'th regime.
Published 29 April 2016 at 9:03pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 9:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share