Armidale Yazidi refugee receives scholarship

Source: Supplied by Anwar Kasim
Published 31 May 2019 at 7:57pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 8:02pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Yazidi refugee Anwar Kasim’s dream of getting a degree in physics is closer than ever. Anwar arrived in Armidale with his mother six months ago. His father has been missing for four years since he was captured by IS. The University of New England has given him a $4000 English Language scholarship and a Mac computer. The scholarship, exclusive to Yazidi refugees, is an initiative of Pro-Vice Chancellor External Relations, Professor Mingan Choct. Professor Choct supports the Yazidi community in Armidale through donations of refurbished computers. We spoke to Anwar Kasim about what the scholarship means to him.
Published 31 May 2019 at 7:57pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 8:02pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share