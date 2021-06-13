SBS Kurdish

'As a woman I was not allowed to sing in Iran': Ronak Vahedi Kurdish singer from Melbourne

SBS Kurdish

Kurdish singer Ronak Vahedi

Kurdish singer Ronak Vahedi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 13 June 2021 at 4:25pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

In this interview with Kurdish singer Ronak Vahedi, who is one of the very few female Kurdish singers in Australia, we discuss he latest works and particularly working during COVID-19 pandemic in Melbourne. Ronak has lived in a number of different cities since she called Australia home nine years ago, but has now settled in Melbourne for the past six years.

Published 13 June 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 13 June 2021 at 4:25pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News