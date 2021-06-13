'As a woman I was not allowed to sing in Iran': Ronak Vahedi Kurdish singer from Melbourne
Kurdish singer Ronak Vahedi Source: Supplied
Published 13 June 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 13 June 2021 at 4:25pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Kurdish singer Ronak Vahedi, who is one of the very few female Kurdish singers in Australia, we discuss he latest works and particularly working during COVID-19 pandemic in Melbourne. Ronak has lived in a number of different cities since she called Australia home nine years ago, but has now settled in Melbourne for the past six years.
