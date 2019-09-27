SBS Kurdish

Asian-Australians most likely group to be discriminated against: survey

Asian Women at Work drumming group performing in Sydney

Source: AAP

Published 27 September 2019 at 7:13pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Asian-Australians are the most likely ethnic group in the country to report experiencing discrimination. That's according to a new study conducted as part of research into the so-called "bamboo ceiling". Researchers hope the survey will spark a rethink on Western notions of leadership and strategies to help workplaces allow Asian employees to excel.

