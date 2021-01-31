Asylum seeker privacy breach compensation

General view of the perimeter fence of the North West Point Detention Centre on Christmas Island, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 31 January 2021 at 1:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Tom Stayner, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The Department of Home Affairs has been ordered to pay compensation, for breaching the privacy of almost 10,000 asylum seekers. Lawyers say the landmark decision is the first of its kind in Australia. Information about the decision will be published in many languages to assist complainants, in a bid to ensure they are properly informed.
