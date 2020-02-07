SBS Kurdish

At least 40 dead in a double avalanche near Wan

SBS Kurdish

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey.

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey. Source: IHA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2020 at 7:45pm, updated 7 February 2020 at 7:50pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakird this week; dozens are dead in two separate avalanches in the north Kurdistan (eastern Turkey), a plane crush in Istanbul's Sabihe Gokcen airport kills at least three injuring 180... and more from the region.

Published 7 February 2020 at 7:45pm, updated 7 February 2020 at 7:50pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News