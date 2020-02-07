At least 40 dead in a double avalanche near Wan

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey. Source: IHA
In Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakird this week; dozens are dead in two separate avalanches in the north Kurdistan (eastern Turkey), a plane crush in Istanbul's Sabihe Gokcen airport kills at least three injuring 180... and more from the region.
