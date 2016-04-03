Australia at highest migrant percentage since 1800s

Malcolm Turnbull with new citizens on Australia Day Source: AAP
By Helen Isbister
Australia has entered a new phase in how it is being shaped by migration.With the proportion of Australians born overseas now at its highest level since the 1800s, demographers are predicting a large jump in the percentage ahead in parts of the country. Repor in English and Kurdish.
