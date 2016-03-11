Australia negotiating the return of Iranian asylum

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop Source: AAP
Published 11 March 2016 at 8:23pm, updated 12 March 2016 at 1:33pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australia could return failed Iranian asylum seekers to their native country against their will. The Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has confirmed she's in the early stages of negotiating the return of the Iranians who arrived in Australia with the help of people smugglers. Ms Bishop says she hopes they will elect to return to Iran voluntarily but says they could be forcibly removed.
