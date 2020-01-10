SBS Kurdish

Australia records its warmest, driest year on record

A satellite photo shows wildfires east of Orbost, Australia

An Statellite photo shows wildfires east of Orbost, Australia, 04 January 2020. Source: AAP

Published 10 January 2020 at 7:18pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Bureau of Meteorology says 2019 was the warmest and driest year on record for Australia. In its 2019 Annual Climate Statement the B-o-M links current fire conditions to record low rainfall and increasing temperatures.

