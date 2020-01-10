Australia records its warmest, driest year on record

An Statellite photo shows wildfires east of Orbost, Australia, 04 January 2020. Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2020 at 7:18pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Bureau of Meteorology says 2019 was the warmest and driest year on record for Australia. In its 2019 Annual Climate Statement the B-o-M links current fire conditions to record low rainfall and increasing temperatures.
Published 10 January 2020 at 7:18pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share